Honda gets wings, showcases all-new HondaJet Elite S luxury aircraft

Not many may know that Honda developed its first-ever aircraft close to two decades back and that in the ensuing years, managed to get several required certifications which have allowed it to play in the field peppered with light-weight aircraft. But the latest aircraft from Honda - the HondaJet Elite S - has quite the nifty and notable upgrades to ensure that the world gets to know all about it as it flies over it. Say hello to a business jet which seeks to incorporate the luxury offered by several high-end Honda cars as it soars high above.

Making use of Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM), the HondaJet Elite S claims to have been designed to offer better take-off weight. What this essentially means is that the max take-off weight of the aircraft has gone up by around 90 kilos which would allow for additional passengers or an enhanced flying range - by around 225 kms.

The HondaJet Elite S gets FAA Data Comm, a functionality that would replace traditional voice commands with text based messaging for departure clearance and enroute services, where available.

The additional flying range won't be much of a bother for the pilot as he or she can make use of a feature called Advanced Steering Augmentation System (ASAS). This system claims to automate the operation of the aircraft - much like AutoPilot in conventional planes - to help a pilot take a break.

But even if HondaJet Elite S isn't flying high above, it may make quite the statement. New and exclusive paint schemes available include Gunmetal, Luxe Gold, and Deep Sea Blue. An Elite S logo completes the exterior look.

And if ever you do get to step inside one such plane, it would be quite clear that this here has been designed as a luxury business-class flying machine. Cream and beige colour scheme, coupled with cushioned seats and adjustable lounge tables, directional focus lighting and large windows with shades helps the aircraft offer quite the serene ambiance. To anyone with discerning eyes, it may also be evident that the interiors resemble the cabin of some of the Honda cars that have been doing the rounds on roads down below.

The sleek and elegant cabin of HondaJet Elite S is likely to be preferred by those who may want to choose a private option for their flying requirements.

Honda Aircraft Company is confident that the latest plane would be a preferred option for many customers looking for a private flying experience. "Since its introduction in 2018, the HondaJet Elite has achieved the best performance in its class while also being the most efficient, and with the new Elite S, we take another step forward in expanding the aircraft's capability," said President and CEO Michimasa Fujino.