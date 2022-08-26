Honda conducts Road Safety and Awareness Campaign in Chandigarh

Honda conducted Road Safety and Awareness Campaign on 26th August. Over 3,000 school students and staff members participated in the three-day camp.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) continues its National Road Safety Awareness Campaign as the schools reopen after the pandemic. The campaign aims to increase awareness regarding road safety among citizens. A three-day camp was hosted at the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, Chandigarh. Over 3,000 school students and staff members participated in the campaign. This is part of Honda's CSR commitment toward road safety that was announced back in 2021.

Students learning to ride bicycle safely on HMSI's specially imported CRF50 motorcycle

HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

1. Interactive Session: HMSI’s specially trained road safety instructors educated 5 to 10 years old about the do’s and don’ts while commuting in a school bus and cycling.

2. Practical Learning: 11 to 12 years old learnt how to ride their bicycle safely, their duties as a pillion on a two-wheeler and the importance of safety gear on roads. To make this learning more practical and fun, kids got hands-on learning experience on the specially imported CRF50 motorcycles.

3. Scientific Theory Learning Module: Safety riding theory session on road rules & regulations, road signs & markings, driver’s duties on the road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes were conducted for 13 to 17 years old as well as for staff.

4. Existing Drivers Honing Riding Skills: School staff members who are already existing riders tested and honed their learnings through theoretical as well as practical training on a two-wheeler.

5. Learning Became Fun: To ensure that the young students could learn more about road safety, HMSI also conducted fun educational activities like road safety games and quizzes on daily basis.

