Honda bikes' transit now uses inland waterway in Gujarat

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced on Tuesday that it has commenced the transportation of two-wheelers via the newly inaugurated Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax ferry service in partnership with Indigo Seaways. The firm also announced that it has become 'India’s first automobile company to adopt the newly inaugurated Ro-Pax ferry service'.

HMSI said that it dispatched its first two-wheeler consignment from Narsapura plant in Karnataka to Veraval (near Somnath) in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat.

"At Honda we believe we have a responsibility to apply our innovations, technologies and initiatives to improve the lives of the people while minimising the environmental impacts of our products and business operations to ensure a sustainable future for society," HMSI Director Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The firm highlighted that the use of the new logistics way drastically reduced the overall delivery timing and distance for its products reaching the Saurashtra region from the Karnataka factory. As against the previous route, the company saved two days and 465 km on the delivery timing. Moreover, the new route has reduced Honda's carbon emissions by approximately 311 kg/trip, the company claimed.

"At the same time, as an ecologically superior means of transport, the Ro-Pax service is reducing our carbon footprint significantly. Honda aims to continuously deliver its shipments from Bangalore plant to Saurashtra region utilising Ro-Pax ferry service," Guleria noted.