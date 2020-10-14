Honda 2Wheelers India clocks 25 lakh sales milestone in Kerala

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday announced that the company has crossed the momentous 25 lakh units sales milestone in Kerala. Honda stands as the most popular two-wheeler brand in the southern state of India.

While it took Honda around 14 years to add the first 10 lakh customers in Kerala (2001 – 2014), the next 15 lakh customers were added in just a little over 6 years, the company announced in a press note sent on Wednesday.

HMSI said that this growth was supported by the company's focus to double its sales and service network to over 250 touchpoints in Kerala in last 6 years. “Honda is delighted to be the first choice of two-wheeler customers in Kerala. With new BS 6 lineup boosted by revolutionary technologies like eSP, long list of patents, segment first features, significant mileage up and two-wheeler industry’s first 6-year warranty package, A Quiet Revolution by Honda has won the hearts of customers across motorcycle & scooter segments," said, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Honda stands at the undisputed market leader in terms of sales in Kerala. It has also announced that every second scooter sold in Kerala is a Honda (Activa 6G, Dio and Activa 125 BS 6).

In overall two-wheeler sales in the state, over 64% customers are buying scooters. This is much higher than the average scooter sales across the country at 29%. “Celebrating the love of 25 lac customers in Kerala and sparking festivities, Honda is upping the joy further with limited period 6 attractive offers with great savings up to Rs. 11,000 for our customers." Guleria added.