Hero MotoCorp to support a 122-bed Covid-19 hospital in fight against virus

Hero MotoCorp, India's biggest two-wheeler maker on Wednesday announced its partnership with Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama and District Administration in Haridwar in a bid to support a 122-bed COVID hospital as part of its pandemic relief initiatives.

Under the partnership, the two-wheeler maker is supporting the healthcare infrastructure of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama in order to ramp up the emergency medical facilities and capacity of rapid-response teams. In addition to this, Hero will also help the mission by deploying an immediate health preparedness plan to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in Haridwar, it noted in a recent press note.

Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama, Haridwar, currently has 90 beds with oxygen in different wards, 8 beds with oxygen and BIPAP Machine in the COVID ICU, 16 beds with oxygen and portable ventilator facility in the Emergency Ward, and 8 beds with ventilator in the COVID ICU besides a 24x7 lab, CT Scan and 5 operation theatres.

In addition to the efforts mentioned above, the company has also promised to provide its scooters and bikes for safe, personal commuting of health workers and medical staff in several Indian states.

Mr. C. Ravishankar (IAS), District Magistrate, Haridwar, said “We appreciate the special efforts extended by Hero MotoCorp to tide over the challenges emanating from Covid-19 pandemic. I urge other companies to also extend a similar helping hand so that our efforts to contain the virus and economic hardships are strengthened."

The company said that it has contributed oxygen cylinders for emergency medical use by hospitals in Haryana and Delhi. It has also donated PPE Kits for healthcare workers to the health authorities in various states.