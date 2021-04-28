Hero MotoCorp unveils prices of latest Harley-Davidson range

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday unveiled the prices of the latest Harley-Davidson range in the country.

The bikes are tagged between ₹10.11 lakh and ₹34.99 lakh in India (ex-showroom).

The 2021 Iron 883 is priced at ₹10.11 lakh, Forty-Eight at ₹11.75 lakh, Softail Standard at ₹15.25 lakh, Street Bob at ₹15.99 lakh, Fat Bob at ₹16.75 lakh, Pan America 1250 at ₹16.9 lakh and Pan America 1250 Special at ₹19.99 lakh.

Similarly, Fat Boy is tagged at ₹20.9 lakh, Heritage Classic at ₹21.49 lakh, Electra Glide Standard at ₹24.99 lakh, Road King at ₹26.99 lakh, Street Glide Special at ₹31.99 lakh and Road Glide Special at ₹34.99 lakh.

“We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer," Hero MotoCorp Head - Premium Segment Business Unit Ravi Avalur said in a statement.

The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson's leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment, he noted.

“Harley-Davidson enters 2021 focused on motorcycling as an emotional experience. The timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom on the open road is the foundation of our heritage and the vision of our future. As we enter the new riding season, fueling that desire is more important than ever," Harley-Davidson Motor Company Vice President-Marketing Theo Keetell said.

In September last year, Harley-Davidson had announced the discontinuation of sales and manufacturing operations in India, a decade after it started selling its premium bikes in the country.

In late October, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market.

As part of the deal, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand in the country.

Besides, it will take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes.

In February this year, Hero MotoCorp set up a separate vertical, headed by Avalur, to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in the country.

The company is now expanding the service, parts and accessories business beyond the 12 cities currently covered by the dealers to a pan-India level through its extensive dealer network.

