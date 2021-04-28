Home > Auto > News > Hero MotoCorp unveils prices of latest Harley-Davidson range
Representational image of 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Representational image of 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob

Hero MotoCorp unveils prices of latest Harley-Davidson range

2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2021, 04:31 PM IST PTI

  • Harley-Davidson bikes are tagged between 10.11 lakh and 34.99 lakh in India (ex-showroom).
  • Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand in the country.
  • Hero will also take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes.

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday unveiled the prices of the latest Harley-Davidson range in the country.

The bikes are tagged between 10.11 lakh and 34.99 lakh in India (ex-showroom).

The 2021 Iron 883 is priced at 10.11 lakh, Forty-Eight at 11.75 lakh, Softail Standard at 15.25 lakh, Street Bob at 15.99 lakh, Fat Bob at 16.75 lakh, Pan America 1250 at 16.9 lakh and Pan America 1250 Special at 19.99 lakh.

Similarly, Fat Boy is tagged at 20.9 lakh, Heritage Classic at 21.49 lakh, Electra Glide Standard at 24.99 lakh, Road King at 26.99 lakh, Street Glide Special at 31.99 lakh and Road Glide Special at 34.99 lakh.

“We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer," Hero MotoCorp Head - Premium Segment Business Unit Ravi Avalur said in a statement.

(Also Read: 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ADV launched in India at 16.90 Lakh)

The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson's leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment, he noted.

“Harley-Davidson enters 2021 focused on motorcycling as an emotional experience. The timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom on the open road is the foundation of our heritage and the vision of our future. As we enter the new riding season, fueling that desire is more important than ever," Harley-Davidson Motor Company Vice President-Marketing Theo Keetell said.

In September last year, Harley-Davidson had announced the discontinuation of sales and manufacturing operations in India, a decade after it started selling its premium bikes in the country.

In late October, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market.

As part of the deal, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand in the country.

Besides, it will take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes.

In February this year, Hero MotoCorp set up a separate vertical, headed by Avalur, to drive its new business of Harley-Davidson products and merchandise distribution in the country.

The company is now expanding the service, parts and accessories business beyond the 12 cities currently covered by the dealers to a pan-India level through its extensive dealer network.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

TRENDING NEWS

See All
Close
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue