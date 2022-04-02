HT Auto
Home Auto News Hero Motocorp Sells 4.50 Lakh Two Wheelers In March

Hero MotoCorp sells 4.50 lakh two-wheelers in March

Hero sold 4,15,764 two-wheelers in India last month, where as 34,390 units were shipped outside to the international markets.Hero expects to see the sales momentum to further build up in new the fiscal FY’2022-23.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2022, 09:49 AM
The new Hero Destini 125 XTEC was recently launched in India. 
The new Hero Destini 125 XTEC was recently launched in India. 
The new Hero Destini 125 XTEC was recently launched in India. 
The new Hero Destini 125 XTEC was recently launched in India. 

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced the sales of 4, 50,154 units in March 2022. Hero sold 4,15,764 two-wheelers in India last month, where as 34,390 units were shipped outside to the international markets. The company said that this is a sequential monthly growth against units sold in the previous month as it dispatched 358,254 units of motorcycles and scooters in February 2022. 

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp to increase prices across model range from April 5. Check details)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

However, in terms of Year-on-Year growth, the overall sales took a steep decline as Hero sold 5,76,957 units of two-wheelers in March 2021 against 4, 50,154 units sold last month. While the domestic sales took a steep dive, the exports saw a marginal growth as the company shipped 34,390 units last month, against 32,617 units registered in the corresponding period a year ago.

The Splendor-maker announced that with the pandemic restrictions steadily lifting up and market getting back on track, it expects to see the sales momentum to build up in new the fiscal FY’2022-23.

In terms of overall FY'22 sales performance, the company managed to sell a total of 49, 44,150 units of two-wheelers in the fiscal year (April 2021-March 2022). The brand announced several new launches including the new Destini 125 ‘XTEC’ and the Xpulse 200 4V. 

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp among 75 companies to get sops under auto PLI)

Hero also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of digitization and technology expert, Reema Jain as Chief Information and Digital Officer to lead the business transformation.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2022, 09:43 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero sales Hero sales 2022 Hero March 2022 sales Hero SPlendor Hero Destini
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp sells 4.50 lakh unit of two-wheelers in March
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.50 lakh unit of two-wheelers in March
Hyundai sales slip further in March, registers 14 percent drop
Hyundai sales slip further in March, registers 14 percent drop
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers
This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city