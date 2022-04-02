Hero MotoCorp sells 4.50 lakh two-wheelers in March

Hero sold 4,15,764 two-wheelers in India last month, where as 34,390 units were shipped outside to the international markets.Hero expects to see the sales momentum to further build up in new the fiscal FY’2022-23.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced the sales of 4, 50,154 units in March 2022. Hero sold 4,15,764 two-wheelers in India last month, where as 34,390 units were shipped outside to the international markets. The company said that this is a sequential monthly growth against units sold in the previous month as it dispatched 358,254 units of motorcycles and scooters in February 2022.

However, in terms of Year-on-Year growth, the overall sales took a steep decline as Hero sold 5,76,957 units of two-wheelers in March 2021 against 4, 50,154 units sold last month. While the domestic sales took a steep dive, the exports saw a marginal growth as the company shipped 34,390 units last month, against 32,617 units registered in the corresponding period a year ago.

The Splendor-maker announced that with the pandemic restrictions steadily lifting up and market getting back on track, it expects to see the sales momentum to build up in new the fiscal FY’2022-23.

In terms of overall FY'22 sales performance, the company managed to sell a total of 49, 44,150 units of two-wheelers in the fiscal year (April 2021-March 2022). The brand announced several new launches including the new Destini 125 ‘XTEC’ and the Xpulse 200 4V.

Hero also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of digitization and technology expert, Reema Jain as Chief Information and Digital Officer to lead the business transformation.

