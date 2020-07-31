Home > Auto > News > Here's why Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says he reduced VAT on diesel
File photo for representational purpose. (PTI)

Here's why Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says he reduced VAT on diesel

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2020, 09:01 AM IST ANI

  • Diesel rates in Delhi had surpassed petrol rates for the first time ever.
  • Arvind Kejriwal recently cut back VAT on diesel by more than 8 per litre.

The reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel in Delhi will help people and boost economic activity, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

"Ours is the common man's government. We are always making efforts to make the common man's life better. There was inflation during COVID-19. The reduction in fuel prices impacts everything. This will help people and boost economic activity," said Kejriwal while paying a visit to Dr Javed Ali who died after being infected from coronavirus while treating patients.

Kejriwal said that he has given 1 crore to Dr Javed's family.

"Dr Javed Ali died after being infected from coronavirus while treating patients. We met his family and gave 1 crore to them. We will stand with his family in the future too," he said.

VAT on diesel in Delhi has been reduced to 16.75 per cent from 30 per cent, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government decided on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

