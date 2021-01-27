American premium motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has teased the model lineup for 2021. The brand claims that the highlights of the MY21 updates of its lineup include the new Street Bob 114 and Fat Boy 114 cruisers. Apart from that, three popular models like Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special and Road King Special models too have received updates.

Harley-Davidson will also offer four super-premium models created by its Custom Vehicle Operations team, as claimed by the brand. The motorcycle manufacturer further claims that the updated models will come with more style, the technology onboard.

As Harley-Davidson claims, the updated models will arrive with LED headlamps, revamped fenders, more chrome element etc. All the Harley-Davidson Touring models equipped with the colour touch-screen Boom! Box GTS infotainment system will now get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Commenting on the updated models, Harley-Davidson’s VP Marketing Theo Keetel said, “Harley-Davidson enters 2021 focused on motorcycling as an emotional experience. The timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom on the open road is the foundation of our heritage and the vision of our future. As we enter this new year and a new riding season, fueling that desire is more important than ever."

Meanwhile, the iconic motorcycle brand will reveal its all-new Pan-America 1250 adventure motorcycle on 22nd February 2021.

In India, Harley-Davidson has announced to halt its solo operation and joined hands with the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp. Under the agreement that was announced in late October 2020, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles in India under the Harley-Davidson brand name. Also, the mass-market two-wheeler brand will take care of service and parts requirements for the Harley motorcycles. The move came as one of the major steps by the American brand as part of its revised business strategy.