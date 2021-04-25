While the automotive industry is moving ahead with modern technologies, people still love to experiment with retro automotive styling. In this case, the UK-based GTO Engineering has developed a two-seater performance coupe dubbed as Squalo.

The GTO Engineering Squalo comes with design inspiration from Ferrari. The car was previewed back in November 2020 in basic renderings. But GTO Engineering promised there would be a V12 engine under the hood of the car. Now, the car has been previewed in production-ready renderings.

In terms of design, the Squalo comes with retro styling that is visible across the exterior. It gets circular headlamps, an old-school themed front grille with round-shaped LED rings like daytime running lights. The swooping bonnet gets three skeel air intakes.

The side profile comes with a typical old-school coupe appearance. Moving to the rear, the car gets unique-shaped LED taillights and quad circular tailpipes with chrome garnished tips. The car runs on bespoke 18-inch wheels.

Inside the cabin, GTO Engineering Squalo gets the same retro styling language visible through the sleek steering wheel. The dashboard, steering wheel, dials, upholstery, seats everything dons an old-school styling.

Speaking about the power source under the hood of the GTO Engineering Squalo, the car gets a 4.0-liter quad-cam V12 engine, which is designed in-house by GTO Engineering along with the car. This makes the Squalo a pure GTO Engineering product.

GTO Engineering claims that it has tried to keep the Squalo's curb weight under 1,000 kilograms. The company also claims that it will incorporate a steel-tube chassis with the prolific use of aluminum and carbon fiber. The car will sit on a modern independent suspension setup. Further details about the Squalo are expected to be available in the coming months. Also, the car is expected to start being delivered in 2023.