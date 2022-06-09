HT Auto
Home Auto News Gst On Ev Batteries Could Be Reduced To Bring Down Cost Of Electric Vehicles

GST on EV batteries could be reduced to bring down cost of electric vehicles

Lithium-ion batteries, which form the core of most electric vehicles available in India, attract a Goods and Services Tax (GST) of 18 percent. It is the price of batteries that usually keeps the overall cost of an EV high.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jun 2022, 09:00 AM
GST Council may soon bring the tax rate of lithium-ion batteries at par with electric vehicles.
GST Council may soon bring the tax rate of lithium-ion batteries at par with electric vehicles.
GST Council may soon bring the tax rate of lithium-ion batteries at par with electric vehicles.
GST Council may soon bring the tax rate of lithium-ion batteries at par with electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles in India, which has seen unprecedented growth over the last couple of years, may soon become more affordable. According to reports, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council may bring down tax rate on the lithium-ion battery, which is one of the most expensive components inside an electric vehicle. The Council may reduce GST on the EV batteries at par with electric vehicles. This could mean a major drop in overall price of electric cars and two-wheelers in India.

According to a report published by Mint, talks have started among stakeholders at the Centre to go ahead with the plan. A meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss battery-swapping policy between members from NITI Aayog, ministries of new and renewable energy, heavy industries, and other government departments. Suggestions were moved rationalise tax and standardise EV batteries. NITI Aayog is preparing a draft policy which will be sent to the GST Council for further consideration.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.11 - 5.93 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The draft policy sent by NITI Aayog reads, “As per the current GST regime, tax rates on lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) are 18% and 5%, respectively. The GST Council, the decision-making body on GST provisions, may consider reducing the differential across the two tax rates. The council will take an appropriate decision in this regard at a suitable time."

Currently, lithium-ion batteries attract a GST of 18 percent, whereas the overall cost of an electric vehicle in India attracts a GST of 5 percent. The rate of GST on EV batteries was higher before 2018. It used to attract 28 percent, which was reduced to the current rate by the GST Council four years ago.

The cost of an EV battery is anywhere between 25 percent to 35 percent of the overall cost of an electric vehicle. The reduction of GST on the EV batteries will also help in buying EVs more affordable.

The move, if implemented, will also help India in taking one step forward to project itself as the future global hub for EVs. Recently, Tesla had tried and failed to move the Centre to reduce import tariff on electric cars in India. Tesla finally dropped its plans to launch EVs in India. Several other carmakers have also raised the issue of high taxes hampering EV growth in India.

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 09:00 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Electric car Electric vehicle EVs EV batteries
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @jpetramala
Watch: Cars swim through sewage water as heavy showers lash Florida
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
GoMechanic has undertaken an orientation and sensitisation process at its over 1,000 workshops to raise customer awareness about its Extended Warranty Packages.
Car maintenance at 200 a month? GoMechanic launches extended warranty deals
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens

Trending this Week

The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has started work on Amravati-Akola National Highway in Maharashtra. The contractor is attempting a world record to build the 75-km highway in less than five days.
NHAI aims new Guinness World Record, to build 75-km highway in 108 hours
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in June.
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

BMW M2 to be the last pure ICE M car, confirms M division CEO Frank van Meel
BMW M2 to be the last pure ICE M car, confirms M division CEO Frank van Meel
India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced
India-bound Hyundai Creta N Line announced
Porsche says pre-owned business more focused on user experience than hard sales
Porsche says pre-owned business more focused on user experience than hard sales
Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched at ₹11.21 lakh, declares big war on SUVs
Volkswagen Virtus sedan launched at 11.21 lakh, declares big war on SUVs
Yamaha Motors enters electric vehicle leasing with Zypp Electric
Yamaha Motors enters electric vehicle leasing with Zypp Electric

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city