Greaves Electric, maker of Ampere e-scooters, opens new EV plant in Tamil Nadu

Greaves Cotton's e-mobility wing Greaves Electric Mobility has opened its largest production facility at Ranipet in Tamil Nadu today. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the facility, located in the industrial centre of Tamil Nadu, along with the state's Minister for Industries Thangam Thenarasu.

Spread in 35 acre, the plant is part of the company's ₹700-crore investment plan to increase its market share in the domestic EV space.

"Through Greaves Electric Mobility, we are solving real-world mobility challenges of common Indians. Therefore, not surprisingly our e-mobility business has seen over 48 prer cent growth from H1 FY21 to H1 FY22," Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and Group CEO, Greaves Cotton was quoted by news agency PTI.

Built at a cost of ₹700 crore, the electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility aims to produce 1.20 lakh units every year. The facility will see 70 per cent of its workforce to be women.

Greaves Electric Mobility, which manufacturer electric scooters under the brand Ampere, sold 7,500 units last month. Earlier in August, Ampere achieved the landmark one lakh EV customer base in over 400 towns across the country. Greaves Electric Mobility also has a robust retail and after-sales network with over 7,000 touchpoints.

The company recently launched a new electric scooter called Magnus EX at ₹68,999. The new electric scooter comes with a long range and a host of new and improved features.

"Interestingly, 40 per cent of our sales is through referrals, indicating a strong word-of-mouth patronage of the brand. This is the strength of our brand that is allowing us to aim big in the e-mobility space as we go about creating technically sound and comfortable-to-ride electric 2Ws at a scale that puts us in the forefront of the Indian EV revolution," Basavanhalli said.

He also said that "this EV mega site will help us meet the rising needs of discerning customers and fleet purchasers in the last-mile mobility market as we expand our capacities to produce a million EVs a year in future."

"Tamil Nadu has now become the destination of choice for EV manufacturers. With a host of companies across the EV supply chain located here and in the process of setting up their operations, the state has emerged as the EV capital of India," said Pooja Kulkarni, MD and CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state’s nodal agency for investment promotion single window facilitation.