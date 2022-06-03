"Grateful to Railways for…": Anand Mahindra on clip of line of Scorpio units

The Indian Railways network is counted among the most extensive anywhere in the world and while that means passenger traffic across rail network is obviously one of the highest as well, cargo shipment are touted to be quicker and extensive as well. This is a fact that Anand Mahindra once again recognized as he replied to a tweet video showing a long line of Scorpio models all set for transport through track.

A Twitter user posted a video showing new Scorpio models neatly parked one after another on top of a cargo rail chain. He claimed that this could be a reason behind the availability of the model as against other cars. Mahindra, in his comment, saluted the transport services of Indian Railway. “I’m not sure that’s the reason that Scorpios are more available, although we are indeed grateful to the Railways for their efficient services!" he wrote. “But you’re absolutely right that I’m happy to see this clip. The More Mahindras the Merrier!"

🙂 I’m not sure that’s the reason that Scorpios are more available, although we are indeed grateful to the Railways for their efficient services! But you’re absolutely right that I’m happy to see this clip. The More Mahindras the Merrier! https://t.co/kqXxAc3vzF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2022

Several auto manufacturers are increasingly relying on the intricate and extensive network of Indian Railway - and not truck-based options - to ferry units from one part of the country to another. It is claimed that not only is this more efficient because it is quicker and safer, but that it may be more cost-effective and better for the environment as well.

Maruti Suzuki, for instance, has been increasingly looking at the rail option to ferry its units. By early 2021, the country's largest car maker had transported 7.2 lakh units in five years using the country's railway. The company previously stated that this has helped offset 3,200 MT of CO2 emissions cumulatively. (Read full report here)

Mahindra, obviously, is also looking at relying on the railway network as is once again seen in the video clip above. And with a number of its models witnessing a high demand, the need for quicker and more efficient transport systems may be felt more now than ever before.

