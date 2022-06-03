HT Auto
Home Auto News Gm's Cruise Allowed To Ferry Paying Passengers In Autonomous Cars In California

GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California

Cruise's autonomous cars will also be not allowed on highways or during heavy fog, precipitation or smoke.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 09:03 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.  (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose.  (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose.  (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose. 

General Motors' Cruise has become the first company to get a permit to charge users for autonomous car rides in San Francisco. Last year, GM's Cruise obtained permission from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to offer rides in its self-driving cars in the city. According to a report by Reuters, the former permit was Cruise's final step as following this the brand plans to launch paid services in the next couple of weeks. Cruise will use around 30 autonomous Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The autonomous electric vehicles will drive around the city at a maximum speed of 48 kmph. The report mentioned these self-driving cars will avoid the downtown area and provide service from 10 pm to 6 am. These autonomous cars will also be not allowed on highways or during heavy fog, precipitation or smoke. Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen mentioned the panel is taking a careful and steady approach in regulating self-driving cars. “It will allow our staff to continue to gather very important data that will support the development of future phases," he added.

(Also read | Chevrolet Silverado EV teased, latest entrant in electric pickup truck)

Previously, it has been mentioned that disability and business groups had extended their support to the company while staff for the state commission had shared that the brand's proposal reasonably protects passenger safety. However, a few incidents have been reported related to Cruise's autonomous vehicles.

(Also read | General Motors, Honda in talks to develop solid-state EV batteries

A local official had reported a Cruise self-driving car appeared confused and blocked a San Francisco fire engine in April briefly when the fire engine was on its way to a three-alarm fire. Another incident was shared where an autonomous vehicle from Cruise seemed to move away from an officer before the formalities were over after it was stopped. The report mentioned Cruise said its cars made safe decisions.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 09:03 AM IST
TAGS: Cruise GM Cruise autonomous vehicles GM General Moto
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Kia sees India as future EV hub, but lack of incentives for buyers as roadblock
Kia sees India as future EV hub, but lack of incentives for buyers as roadblock
Elon Musk says Tesla likely to ready humanoid robot prototype within months
Elon Musk says Tesla likely to ready humanoid robot prototype within months
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Ford India workers at Chennai facility plan to go on strike
Ford India workers at Chennai facility plan to go on strike
Car owners impacted by emission cheating can claim damages, rules EU court
Car owners impacted by emission cheating can claim damages, rules EU court

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city