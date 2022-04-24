HT Auto
Home Auto News General Motors, Honda In Talks To Develop Solid State Ev Batteries

General Motors, Honda in talks to develop solid-state EV batteries

GM and Honda's partnership for solid-state storage would deepen their growing relationship. The two companies already develop hydrogen fuel cells and EVs together.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2022, 10:28 AM
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only. (Bloomberg)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only. (Bloomberg)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only. (Bloomberg)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only.

General Motors (GM) and Honda Motor are in talks about expanding their electric-vehicle partnership to include development of solid-state EV batteries, which automakers are chasing as they ought to have more power, lower cost and reduced risk of fire. The two companies already develop hydrogen fuel cells and EVs together while Honda is also a minority investor in GM's self-driving vehicle startup Cruise.

And now, both the companies have been discussing joint development of future batteries as they expand their cooperation. However, no decision has been made so far, Shinji Aoyama, Honda’s managing director for electrification, said in an interview with Bloomberg. “As of now we have not decided to do anything more with GM, but we are discussing semi-solid state and solid-state batteries," Aoyama said.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | GM issues recall for more than 2,600 SUVs due to airbag issues)

Solid-state EV batteries are touted to be a possible breakthrough in electric storage for vehicles. As lithium-ion batteries used in EVs presently have a flammable liquid electrolyte that conducts electronics between the cathode and anode, the ultimate goal is to replace that liquid with more stable materials such as ceramics. These materials do not catch on fire and would also reduce the size of the pack. They can also store more energy and lose less power in cold weather conditions.

Honda plans to start a small manufacturing pilot in 2024 to prove its ability to make the batteries and aims to have them in production in the late 2020s, Aoyama said. Further, GM and Honda's partnership for solid-state storage would deepen their growing relationship. Honda has plans to build two mid-sized SUVs using GM’s Ultium battery pack in North America. The companies also plan to jointly produce smaller EVs that could be sold in millions of units a year globally.

As for solid-state EV batteries, battery makers have had a difficult time scaling up manufacturing of such batteries for cars, but they have been used in small electronics like pacemakers.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

 

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2022, 10:27 AM IST
TAGS: GM General Motors Honda electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility EV battery
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The new updates on the Yamaha Crosser include the use of an all-new LED headlamp at the front along with a fully digital instrument console.
2023 Yamaha Crosser launched as affordable rival to Hero XPulse 200
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 accessories start from as low as 80. More details here
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?
The configuration of the patented engine (right) appears similar to the KTM’s 1031cc V-twin engine which is found on the 1290 Super Adventure.
Benelli likely to use KTM's powertrains in future models

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Ola Electric issues recall for 1,441 units of electric two-wheelers
Ola Electric issues recall for 1,441 units of electric two-wheelers
Watch: Red Bull RB18 Formula One car takes 1,283 km road trip from NYC to Miami
Watch: Red Bull RB18 Formula One car takes 1,283 km road trip from NYC to Miami
General Motors, Honda in talks to develop solid-state EV batteries
General Motors, Honda in talks to develop solid-state EV batteries
In pics: Land Rover Defender convertible is a tough off-roader with a soft top
In pics: Land Rover Defender convertible is a tough off-roader with a soft top
Ola Electric fire: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to govt warning for erring EV firms
Ola Electric fire: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to govt warning for erring EV firms

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city