GM to design next-gen rovers for moon: Five key highlights

NASA' is gearing up for its next moon mission Artemis. Under this program, NASA will send humans back to the Moon where they will explore and conduct scientific experiments using a variety of rovers. The US space agency has sought industry approaches to develop the next-generation Lunar Terrain Vehicle (LTV) that will be used by the astronauts to explore the lunar surface.

This LTV is going to be the first of many types of surface mobility vehicles required for NASA's Artemis program. This is not the first time General Motors has designed moon rovers. Previously as well, the automaker helped NASA to develop moon rovers that were used by the space agency.

Companies like Lockheed Martin, General Motors have teamed up to develop the next-generation Lunar Rover for NASA's Artemis astronauts. General Motors is working on the new generation of Lunar rovers that are expected to be far superior to any past rovers and will offer better range and enhanced autonomous driving capability.

Here are some key points to know about the new generation Lunar Rover developed by General Motors and Lockheed Martin for NASA.