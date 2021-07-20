GM to combat Tesla and Ford with another electric pick-up, besides Hummer EV

General Motors plans to launch an electric full-size pickup truck in coming time for its GMC truck and sport utility brand. This is a part of the auto maker's $35 billion electric vehicle push which also includes Hummer electric pickup and electric Cadillac Lyriq SUV, Motor 1 reported. An electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup is also a part of GM's plans.

The details of the upcoming electric pickup are scarce and it is not clear whether it would carry the name of its internal combustion engine-powered counterpart - the GMC Sierra, or what would be the timeline for its production. However, the upcoming GMC truck is expected to get a range of around 400-mile (over 600-kilometer), thanks to GM's Ultium electric vehicle batteries, the report stated.

With its new electric pickup, GM is taking an aim at Ford's F-150 Lightning pickup as well as at Tesla and Rivian that have come up with their own versions for the electric pickup truck segment. The Ford -150 Lightning pickup can run for around 370 kilometres on a single charge when fitted with standard-range battery. It can run up to 483 kilometres when equipped with larger extended-range battery.

General Motors stepped up its EV investment plans by 30% in June and pledged to invest $35 billion on more than 30 plug-in vehicles by 2025 as well as a total of four battery plants. This is up from an earlier target of 20 electric models by 2023. The auto maker took the first step towards its electric makeover with the announcement of Hummer EV which is in "pretty advanced" stage of development, CNBC had earlier reported.

In January, General Motors set a goal to sell all new cars, SUVs and light pickup trucks with zero emissions by 2035.