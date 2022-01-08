Get set to welcome drone as delivery agent. These 4 cities to get air packages

Zypp Electric which operates in the last-mile delivery space recently informed that it is getting into the drone logistics segment and for it, it has partnered with TSAW Drones. In a statement, the company said that it has plans to deploy 200 drones in four cities in the first phase.

These services are planned in all the cities where Zypp Electric is operational such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune. According to the company, all the drones deployed will be equipped with smart lockers which can be opened only through an OTP provided to the customer, which will ensure the safety of the items at the time of delivery.

(Also read | This flying car may make traffic history from 2023. And there's an India connect)

These drones will be added as an extension to the company's fleet of electric scooters to deliver medical, food, grocery in long distances and places with hilly terrains where deliveries through roads are tougher.

Since long-distance, last-mile deliveries today aren't exactly efficient and could be slow in progress due to traffic congestion and high dependency on human drivers, the introduction of these drones for automated deliveries could reduce the time and cost of last-mile deliveries.

TSAW Drones is a start-up that works on introducing drones in logistics and has also built an end-to-end intelligent technology stack that includes smart ground control station (GCS), unmanned air traffic management (UTM) and AI-assisted smart fleet health management for drones.

(Also read | Jetpacks, flying cars, taxi drones: Look up, future of mobility is in the skies)

Zypp Electric Co-founder and CEO Akash Gupta said that he is looking forward to making the deliveries smoother and smarter across various locations. "The best part is that drones are flying EV vehicles and they will add as an extension to our ground fleet of e-scooters to deliver medical, food, grocery parcels in long distances at 1/10th the time needed and also in hilly terrains where deliveries via roads are tougher."

(Also read | Hyundai flying car may be among first to take off, possibly by 2030)

The company also mentioned that it chose TSAW Drones as part of its EVolve Innovation Program with Venture Catalysts, an early-stage incubator. The programme's major goal is to assist EV start-ups that are aiming to improve last-mile logistics and the electric vehicle (EV) sector as a whole.