Ather 450X electric scooter gets easier to buy

Ather Energy has announced an industry-first initiative for 450X
It is offering a 60-month vehicle loan for the e-scooter
Monthly instalments (EMIs) will be as low as ₹2,999
First time a five-year finance product has been rolled out in the EV industry
Ather has partnered with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance, and Hero FinCorp
The 60-month window is a step up from the current 36-month loan window for e-two-wheelers
The OEM recently increased the prices of its e-scooter
The price hike ranges between ₹20,500 and ₹30,000
Prices now start at ₹1.45 lakh, going up to ₹1.65 lakh (ex-showroom)