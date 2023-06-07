Ather 450X electric scooter gets easier to buy

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 07, 2023

Ather Energy has announced an industry-first initiative for 450X

It is offering a 60-month vehicle loan for the e-scooter

Monthly instalments (EMIs) will be as low as 2,999

 First time a five-year finance product has been rolled out in the EV industry

 Check product page

Ather has partnered with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance, and Hero FinCorp

The 60-month window is a step up from the current 36-month loan window for e-two-wheelers

The OEM recently increased the prices of its e-scooter

The price hike ranges between 20,500 and 30,000

Prices now start at 1.45 lakh, going up to 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom)
