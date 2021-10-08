Geneva Motor Show put off yet again amid Covid-19 pandemic concerns

Geneva Motor Show has been cancelled once again owing to concerns emanating from Covid-19 pandemic. The Geneva Motor Show is one of the most closely-followed automotive events and its most-recent edition was initially scheduled for February of 2020 before being put off to a later date. It was eventually set for early 2022 and would have been organized in Doha, but organizers have cited Covid-19 pandemic as the main reason why the event would not take place even by this timeline.

International media outlets report that organizers took the decision to once again push back the Geneva Motor Show owing to the pandemic and the complications in international travel norms at present. "We have pushed very hard and tried everything to reactivate the Geneva International Motor Show in 2022," said Maurice Turrettini, President of the Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile, in a statement. "Despite all our efforts, we have to face the facts and the reality: the pandemic situation is not under control and presents itself as a big threat for a large indoor event like GIMS."

Additionally, the global semiconductor shortage has affected almost every major automaker and has led to supply constraints. This means that the focus of big brands at present may well be on sorting these supply-related challenges rather than showcasing concept and new production vehicles.

Now, the Geneva Motor Show may well take place in 2023 which could give its organizers much more time to assess situations and better prepare for the event.

Geneva Motor Show is just one of several automotive shows across the world which has failed to kickstart on time. Various in-person automotive shows in the recent past had to be either put off for good or have been rescheduled. The list includes Beijing Auto Show and Paris Auto Show.