From sunroofs and car hoods: Greeks shimmy and sing in drive-in concert

1 min read.Updated: 06 Jun 2020, 12:02 PM IST
Reuters
The drive-in concert held in Athens was first such event in Greece since it banned mass gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The 300-car positions in the concert stadium were raffled off from more than 7,000 applications in a lottery.
Hundreds of Greeks danced and sang from their cars at a drive-in music concert, the first such event since the country banned mass gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Emerging from sunroofs or sitting on the hood of vehicles parked at designated slots in a soccer stadium in the Athens seaside suburb of Glyfada on Tuesday night, spectators enjoyed a free performance by popular Greek singer Natasa Theodoridou.
"I have never done something like this before, it's a nice experience, a new experience," spectator Zoe Georgiou told Reuters before the concert.
The 300 car positions were raffled off from more than 7,000 applications in a lottery. The event was organised by the municipality of Glyfada and was aimed at bringing joy to residents after weeks in lockdown, the mayor said.