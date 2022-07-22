HT Auto
French Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton aims unique record on his 300th race in F1

Despite three consecutive podium finishes, former world champion Lewis Hamilton is yet to finish on top in the first 12 races in the ongoing Formula 1 season. He will take part in the 300th race in his F1 career this weekend.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is aiming to win his first race this season as he gets ready take part in his 300th race in Formula 1 career. (REUTERS)
History beckons Lewis Hamilton at the French Grand Prix, which will host the 13th race in the ongoing Formula 1 season. Hamilton, who has been the champion seven times before, will be racing for the 300th time at the F1 level. He could make history if he finished on top in Paris. He could become the first driver in Formula 1 history to win a race after participating in more than 300 races. Hamilton will be the sixth driver in F1 history to make it to the starting lineup 300 times this Sunday.

Britain's Lewis Hamilton, who recently received knighthood, has a record 103 wins in his F1 career. Finland's Kimi Raikkonen, who retired last year, finished with 349 races under his belt. Spain's Fernando Alonso, who is currently racing for the Alpine team run by Renault, is the only other active driver to have raced in more than 300 Grand Prix.

Hamilton has admitted that Alonso, who has taken part in 344 races so far, as his toughest opponent in his career so far. “On pure pace I would say it's Fernando and on ability too. I remember being alongside him when I was 22. It's a lot of pressure to go up against a great like him," said Hamilton.

Hamilton made his debut at McLaren in 2007 with Alonso as his teammate. Alonso too heaped praise on Hamilton by saying, "Back then probably no-one thought someone would be able to win seven titles as Michael but, yeah. The journey has been amazing...and hopefully another win soon."

Despite all the anticipation, Hamilton is not willing to focus too much on statistics. "It doesn't faze me because I'm working towards getting that win," the 37-year-old Briton, who has won in every season he has entered but has now gone 12 races without a victory for the first time in F1," Hamilton said.

Besides Raikkonen and Alonso, the other three drivers who have raced in more than 300 Formula 1 Grand Prix are Brazil's Rubens Barrichello with 323 races, Germany's Michael Schumacher with 307 races and Britain's Jenson Button with 306 races. None of these drivers could win a single race once they went past the 300-race milestone.

