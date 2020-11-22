Fourth-gen Skoda Octavia RS now ready to join UK police fleet

Skoda has readied its fourth-gen Octavia RS to join UK's blue light fleets. The company's performance sedan has been fully-converted for the police services with a customised livery, 360-degree visibility courtesy powerful LED signal lights built into the front screen, tailgate, grille and number plate. There is also a three-tone siren.

The version available for the police fleet is the Octavia RS powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Power output from the petrol engine is 245hp and torque is 370Nm. It can produce a top speed 250kmph and can race from zero to 100kmph in 6.7 seconds.

The 2020 Octavia RS gets various latest features from Skoda including sports seats, a new finish for the dashboard, Alcantara, contrast stitching in red or silver, a fully digital instrumentation of 10.25 inches with specific graphics and a 10-inch multimedia system. Other features include a steering gear with a variable gear ratio, more powerful brakes and wheels with a diameter of 18 or 19 inches.

Skoda emergency services fleet for the UK

On the inside, the sports sedan is predominantly black. Its redesigned multifunction leather sports steering wheel has three spokes and bears the RS logo. It has rearranged buttons and new knurled wheels in a chrome design; vehicles with DSG feature shift paddles.

The front sports seats get integrated headrests and are upholstered in black fabric, whilst the optional ergonomic seats come with a cover made of Alcantara, leather and artificial leather as well as seat-depth adjustment and a massage function. The seats bear the RS logo and coloured decorative stitching in red or silver-grey, which can also be found on the leather steering wheel, the armrests and the Alcantara-covered instrument panel. Carbon-effect decorative strips and pedals in an aluminium design add the finishing touches to the car’s athletic appearance.