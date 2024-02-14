Skoda has taken wrap off Octavia facelift

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 14, 2024

The Octavia facelift comes with a sharper design and revamped interior

The Octavia facelift gets an updated design with a revised grille, revised LED daytime running lights, and tweaked LED taillights

The front fascia looks sharper than before

It gets new alloy wheel design, with sizes ranging between 16-inches and 19-inches

 Check product page

The cabin a revamped dual-tone brown and black theme with silver inserts, reminiscent of what we've seen in new Superb and Kodiaq

It boasts leather upholstery made from recycled fabrics, which is first for Octavia

Overall, the cabin gets an uncluttered look, with sleek AC vents, a large floating touchscreen and physical buttons

Skoda has upped the premium sedan's appeal without hurting the basic layout of the car, inside and out

Updated Octavia gets a range of petrol and diesel engine options including turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel motors

Skoda has not revealed if it will bring back the Octavia sedan in India
Check more on Skoda cars in India
Click Here