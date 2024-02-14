The Octavia facelift comes with a sharper design and revamped interior
The Octavia facelift gets an updated design with a revised grille, revised LED daytime running lights, and tweaked LED taillights
The front fascia looks sharper than before
It gets new alloy wheel design, with sizes ranging between 16-inches and 19-inches
The cabin a revamped dual-tone brown and black theme with silver inserts, reminiscent of what we've seen in new Superb and Kodiaq
It boasts leather upholstery made from recycled fabrics, which is first for Octavia
Overall, the cabin gets an uncluttered look, with sleek AC vents, a large floating touchscreen and physical buttons
Skoda has upped the premium sedan's appeal without hurting the basic layout of the car, inside and out
Updated Octavia gets a range of petrol and diesel engine options including turbo-petrol and turbo-diesel motors
Skoda has not revealed if it will bring back the Octavia sedan in India