Ford recalls nearly 300 Explorer Police Interceptor, Lincoln Aviator vehicles

Ford Motor has made a safety compliance recall for 2020 model year Explorer Police Interceptor and Lincoln Aviator vehicles in North America. Recalled vehicles do not comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards as they were shipped with contaminated windshield washer fluid.

The recall includes 283 vehicles from the US and the rest three from Canada. Affected Ford Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles were built from from May 26 to 30, 2020 while the Lincoln Aviator vehicles were built from May 28 to June 2, 2020. These vehicles were built at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant.

The recalled vehicles will be inspected by the dealers, that will flush out the washer system and replace the windshield washer fluid, washer bottle neck, washer pump assembly, fluid level sensor, and front and rear wiper blades. They will also inspect and repair paint and exterior components, if necessary.

However, the carmaker has said that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

A recent US auto safety regulatory filing mentioned that Ford will also have o recall 3 million vehicles with potentially defective driver-side Takata air bags. The safety regulator rejected a bid by the US automaker to avoid a recall. The recall will apply to various Ford Ranger, Fusion, Edge, Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKX vehicles as well as Mazda 2007–2009 model year B-Series vehicles designed by Ford.