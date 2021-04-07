Ford recalls more than 38,000 vehicles due to rear-view camera issue

Ford Motor has issued a safety recall for 38,407 units of select 2020-21 Lincoln Aviator vehicles due to an issue in the rearview camera of the vehicles. As per Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards in the US, affected rearview cameras need to be corrected by the manufacturer.

The image processing module in the rearview camera may intermittently not be able to provide a video feed to the display screen of the car. This could lead to a loss of the rearview camera image when the vehicle is put in reverse gear, and in turn lead to accidents and injury.

This issue affects 34,975 units of Lincoln Aviator in the US and federal territories, 3,053 in Canada and 379 in Mexico. The affected vehicles were built at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant from October 19, 2018, to December 7, 2020.

Ford has informed that it will be sending an official notification to dealers beginning May 14 while notifications to customers will start from May 19. Dealers will be required to update the image processing module software in the rearview cameras of the Ford vehicles. However, the automaker has said that it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to the issue.

Last month, Ford issued a recall for 2.9 million vehicles due to a possible fault with the driver-side Takata air bags. The potential defect, in a worst-case scenario, could rupture and send metal fragments flying towards occupants. The company reportedly also said that the recall would cost it $610 million.

The recall was also been necessitated by US regulators' demand for a fix for a fault that has affected several other major car makers as well such as Toyota, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, BMW and many others. Takata airbags fault has also been the sole factor for one of the largest ever recall order with around 67 million units from various automakers.