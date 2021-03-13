Ford Motor Company recently issued recall orders for 2.9 million vehicles in the US market due to a possible fault with the driver-side Takata air bags. The recall has also been necessitated by US regulators' demand for a fix for a fault that has affected several other major car makers as well.

Ford has reportedly stated that the latest recall orders will cost it $610 million and that the potential defect, in the absolutely worst-case scenario, may rupture and send metal fragments flying towards occupants.

The fault with Takata airbags has been the sole factor for one of the largest ever recall order with around 67 million units from various automakers affected so far. From Ford, Toyota and Honda to Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, BMW and many others, car companies have had it rough due to the potentially faulty airbags.

Takata was purchased in April 2018 by China’s Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. and renamed Joyson Safety Systems. It has been in the eye of a storm for several preceding years and continues to be as recall orders continue to come in thick and fast. In fact, in 2015, the now-defunct Takata had agreed to a settlement claim after it was pointed out that certain components used in the airbags were suceptible to exploding after years of being exposed to heat and humidity.

As per Reuters, US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had said it has reviewed reports of extensive testing of the inflators in making the decision and said a group testing inflators "will further surveil and assess" those inflators "and their performance in the field."