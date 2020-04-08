Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2020 vehicles. They include 2020 Ford Ranger and 2020 F-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmission and 2020 Expedition vehicles with the police package and 10-speed automatic transmission. Units equipped with a rotary gearshift dial are not affected.

Ford has found that the issue has affected more than 68,000 vehicles, with 55,158 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 12,090 in Canada and 681 in Mexico.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. The company said that dealers will inspect the shift cable locking clip and properly seat it as needed.

In affected vehicles, a clip that locks the gearshift cable to the transmission may not be fully seated. Over time, a partially seated clip may allow the transmission to be in a gear state different from the gearshift position selected by the driver.

This could allow the driver to move the shifter to Park and remove the ignition key, without the transmission gear actually being in Park. If the parking brake is not applied in those cases, the vehicle could move unintentionally, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

The affected vehicles include 2020 Ford Ranger vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant manufactured between February and March, 2020 Ford F-150 vehicles built at Dearborn Truck Plant and Kansas City Assembly Plant between February and March. The list also includes 2020 Ford Expedition vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant in March.



