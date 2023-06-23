HT Auto
Ford prepping for fresh round of layoffs among salaried workforce in US: Report

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2023, 12:44 PM
Ford Motor is reportedly getting ready for another round of layoffs in the United States. The American auto giant had previously announced it intends to bring down structural costs of up to $3 billion at its factory where internal combustion engine-powered models are manufactured.

As per a Wall Street Journal report, citing sources, Ford is looking to lay off salaried employees at its Detroit automaker's gas, electric-vehicle and software divisions. The number of employees that could be affected, however, is not known at the moment.

Ford has a strong electric vehicle (EV) ambitions but rising input costs and economic headwinds in the US are proving to be a challenge for most of its businesses. In August of last year, the company had confirmed it would cut around 3,000 salaried and contract jobs. The company also exited India in what was termed as a re-strategizing move. Ford CEO Jim Farley previously said his company faces a bigger task than rival companies in restructuring costs while also accelerating towards all-electric models.

But it isn't all gloom because price hikes and a strong demand for new models in the US auto market is also providing more than a generous glimmer of hope. Ford in particular is looking to manufacture as many as two million electric models each year by 2026.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2023, 12:44 PM IST
TAGS: Ford
