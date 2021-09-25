Ford Mustang Mach-E becomes the first EV to pass Michigan State Police test

The all-electric Ford Pro police pilot vehicle based on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV has become the first electric vehicle to pass the Michigan State Police 2022 model year evaluation. The EV was subjected to test parameters such as top speed, acceleration, high-speed pursuit and braking. It also comprised emergency response handling characteristics of the vehicle.

Earlier this month, Ford had announced that it presented the electric vehicle to the Michigan State Police. The company mentioned that it wanted to prove that a vehicle with an electric powertrain is capable of strong performance and the demanding duty cycles of the officials, said a report by Carscoops.

Chief executive officer of Ford Pro Ted Cannis stated that the success of Mustang Mach-E depicts Ford's capability to build EVs that are reliable and tough. “The fact that the Mustang Mach-E successfully stood up to the gruelling Michigan State Police evaluation demonstrates that Ford can build electric vehicles that are capable, tough and reliable enough for even the most challenging jobs," he said. He also added that the brand will also unlock new electric opportunities for their commercial customers soon.

The EV which is based on the Mach-E GT features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive technology. The engine can generate a power of 480 hp and a peak torque of 813 Nm. This version of the electric car has a range of 402 km. The report also mentioned that Ford has also submitted the Mustang Mach-E for police duty in the United Kingdom. It added that many departments have shown interest in this EV for their fleet.