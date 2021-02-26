Ford issues two recalls due to issue in windshield adhesion, wrong payload info

Ford Motor has issued two safety compliance recalls in North America for select 2020-21 Ford F-Series vehicles and select 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles.

The F-Series vehicles have been recalled due to issue in their windshield adhesion. The front windshields of the vehicle are inadequately bonded to the vehicle body structure that does not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. In case of a crash, the windshield may not adequately stay in place, which may increase the risk of occupant injury.

The windshield recall involves 79,017 vehicles in the US and federal territories, 6,986 in Canada and 1,347 in Mexico. Ford says that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition. The company will start notifying the owners of the affected vehicles beginning April 6. Dealers have been instructed to remove the windshield and reinstall it using standard service procedures.

The 2020 F-Series Super Duty vehicles with 6.7-liter engines have been recalled for labels with incorrect payload information. Around 9,979 2020 Super Duty vehicles in the US and federal territories, and 1,750 in Canada have been recalled. They were built at Kentucky Truck Plant from May 13, 2019 to September 19, 2020.

The vehicles display overstated payload capacity values on the tire and loading information label

Affected vehicles display overstated payload capacity values on the tire and loading information label, overstated weight values on the truck camper loading documentation and overstated accessory reserve capacity values on the safety certification label. If these vehicles are loaded with the payload capacities mentioned on the labels, they may exceed the gross vehicle weight rating or gross axle weight rating. As this may result in tire loading beyond rated capacity, suspension overload and increased stopping distance, risk of crash would increase.

Ford says that it is not aware of any accidents related to the issue. The company will start issuing notifications to owners starting March 22. Dealers have been told to replace the tire and loading information label, safety certification label and and also the truck camper loading document, if needed.