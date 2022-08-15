Ford introduces Bronco, Bronco Sport Heritage editions

HT Auto
The special edition Bronco Heritage models are highlighted by a two-tone paint job that includes signature Oxford White accents including the modular hardtop roof.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2022, 13:47 PM
Ford Motor Company has introduced 2023 Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited editions for its off-road enthusiasts. The special-edition models will be available across the Bronco family lineup, including Bronco two-door, Bronco four-door and Bronco Sport SUVs. Only 1,966 units of each Heritage Limited Edition model will be built to commemorate the year the original Bronco debuted.

The 2023 Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited edition models are both available to order while the Bronco two- and four-door models will go on sale later this year. Initial orders have been prioritized for current Bronco order holders awaiting their vehicle. However, regardless of current reservation status, orderbooks will open to all customers next year.

The special edition Bronco Heritage models are highlighted by a two-tone paint job that includes signature Oxford White accents including the modular hardtop roof. A unique Oxford White grille features Race Red FORD lettering while 17-inch aluminum heritage wheels painted in Oxford White and a bodyside stripe dial up the throwback looks.

(Also read | Ford issues recall for nearly 65,000 Maverick trucks over side air bag issue)

The 1960s era-inspired squared fenders with Sasquatch-width fender flares are the visual highlight of the models and cover the nearly two-inch wider track. The front bumper is powder-coated steel capable with built-in recovery points and integrated fog lamps as standard.

On the inside, Bronco Heritage Edition units feature plaid cloth seats and exclusive touches such as an Oxford White instrument panel, center console badging and exclusive front and rear floor liners.

The vehicle comes equipped with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with seven-speed manual or available 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission, which is capable of delivering up to 300 horsepower and 325 lb.-ft. torque.  The Bronco Heritage Edition is available in five paint options, while Bronco Heritage Limited Edition is available exclusively in Robin's Egg Blue hue.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2022, 13:46 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Bronco Ford Motor
