Fleet of 1,500 Lamborghinis to parade major cities for awareness on men's health

Automobili Lamborghini has partnered with Movember - a key men’s health charity organisation – for a fundraising and awareness campaign on men's health. A fleet of 1,500 Lamborghinis will parade major cities around the world on November 6, featuring moustache stickers on the hoods - the symbol of Movember - to spread awareness on this cause.

The Lamborghini supercars will roam on the streets of major cities such as New York, London, Sydney, Bangkok, Rome and Cape Town. Through this, Lamborghinis with their moustaches will spread Movember’s message.

The owners of the supercars from all over the world can also take part in the Bull Run that will be organised by 92 Lamborghini dealers for this cause. The foundation will also open a fundraiser on a dedicated platform where people can make their donations for the cause. The funds that will be raised throughout the month will go towards the prevention of mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer in men.

Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Stephan Winkelmann that the company wants to actively contribute towards this crucial issue of health and support research towards it by raising awareness. “This is a perfect parallel to the many initiatives that we have been carrying out internally for years in favor of the psycho-physical well-being of our people. These include health-screening and prevention projects, to schemes supporting diversity and inclusion and numerous social initiatives, which make Lamborghini an ethically responsible industrial entity," he added.

Along with raising awareness, Movember also raises funds to deliver innovative research and support programmes that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, The organisation is consistently working to encourage men to stay socially connected and become more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.