Fiat recalls 186,233 Ram pickups for mats that can interfere with gas pedal

Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 186,000 Ram pickup trucks because their adjustable pedals may be positioned in a location that affords insufficient clearance with all-weather floor mats.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 model-year Ram 1500 pickup trucks with factory-installed mats, mainly in North America. An estimated 160,229 vehicles are being recalled in the US, around 21,937 in Canada and around 872 in Mexico. There are around 3,195 affected vehicles in certain markets outside North America.

The company has said that affected customers will receive recall notices. It has also advised those who ordered all-weather mats as a factory-installed item, to contact their dealers, who will modify the mats pending replacement with a new design.

Fiat says it is not aware of any related accidents or injuries and that only about 1% of the recalled vehicles might actually have the problem.

This recall follows an FCA investigation launched after a customer reported a floor mat interfered with the accelerator pedal while driving. The customer used brake-throttle override to safely stop the vehicle. Introduced to FCA’s lineup in 2003, brake-throttle override has been standard equipment on all FCA vehicles since 2011.

Also subject to recall are an estimated 43,148 all-weather floor mats sold as aftermarket equipment. Affected customers will be advised by the company to bring their mats to a dealer for modification, pending replacement.