Ford recalls over 558,000 midsize SUVs to fix possible brake fluid leaks

Ford is recalling more than 558,000 midsize SUVs in North America over possible break fluid leaks. The recall affects select 2015-18 Ford Edge and 2016-18 Lincoln MKX vehicles including 488,594 units in the US, 62,876 in Canada and 7,140 in Mexico.

The affected vehicles have front brake jounce hoses that could rupture and lead to brake fluid leakage. If the brake fluid reservoir is depleted below a certain level, the driver could experience an increase in brake pedal travel, together with a reduction in the rate of deceleration, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford says it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. Owners of these vehicles will be notified starting the week of September 14 and the front brake jounce hoses will be replaced by dealers with new ones having a revised braid material.

The carmaker also issued two separate recalls for select 2020 Lincoln Corsair and 2020 Ford F-150 vehicles. A total of 3,597 Lincoln Corsairs in North America have been affected by insufficient clearance between the left and right rear coil springs and the toe link bracket. This may lead to corrosion on the spring and premature fracturing, which can in turn lead to the spring being separated from the vehicle. Dealers will trim the toe link bracket edge and replace the spring coil to fix the recall.

The other safety recall involves 431 units of 2020 Ford F-150 in the US. These are being recalled for an improper nut attachment between a battery cable and the starter motor, which can lead to incremental heat generation while the vehicle is starting. This could ultimately increasing the risk of a fire. Dealers will replace the attachment to fix the issue.