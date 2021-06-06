With the unveiling of the new all-electric 500e a year ago and an electrified Abarth which is currently work in progress, Fiat is planning to introduce more electric vehicles. The Italian automaker has confirmed that it intends to go completely electric by 2030.

This announcement comes after a discussion between Fiat CEO Olivier François and architect Stefano Boeri, whose firm is involved in various urban forestation projects all over the world. The discussions were mostly on the lines of urban mobility and sustainable architecture. Francois also said that the decision to launch the 500e was taken before the pandemic. “We have an icon, the 500. An icon always has its cause and the 500 is no exception: in the 1950s, it opened access to mobility for all. Nowadays, in this new scenario, it has a new mission – our mission – to create sustainable mobility for all. It is our duty to bring to market electric cars that cost no more than those with an internal combustion engine, as soon as we can, in line with the falling costs of batteries, " he said. He also added that Fiat's line will gradually become more electric between 2025 to 2030.

François said that the company will convert the legendary track on the roof of the former Lingotto factory in Turin into the largest hanging gardens in Europe which will host over 28,000 plants.

With an ambition to make electric vehicles affordable for all, Fiat's 500e is the company's first electric car that has been built from the ground-up in the category of electric vehicle. Manufactured in Turin, Italy, the 500e has a battery of 42 kWh battery which is capable of churning a good 118 horsepower from a single electric motor.