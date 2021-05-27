Ferrari has a need for speed. And desire for sustainable mobility

The first-ever Ferrari all-electric car is scheduled for a launch in 2025. And while this may be a few years away, the focus on sustainable mobility for Ferrari is here and now. Chairman John Elkann recently confirmed the 2025 deadline for the electric Ferrari, a clear and indomitable sign of times changing towards sustainable mobility for the Italian company.

Ferrari has long been known to have some of the most stylish - often iconic - vehicles that can set roads on fire with performance capabilities like no other. Anyone who could ever afford a Ferrari is unlikely to have wondered much about its mileage and the impact on the environment. All of this is now changing with more and more customers, across price segments and vehicle categories, becoming more aware about sustainable mobility.

While the Ferrari EV is in the works, the 2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale - the first from the automaker to get PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) architecture - is here already. At $500,000, this hybrid is pricey. But then again, Ferrari cars have always been. What is also much like its always been is the focus on performance while being - comparatively - more environment friendly.

Now, after Elkann confirmed 2025 deadline for the full battery-powered EV from Ferrari, there is a clear shift - one of tectonic proportions - in the business of making and selling new-age supercars.

If Ferrari meets the 2025 deadline, it would be able to beat rivals Lamborghini who also recently announced a massive investment to go electric. Lamborghini, however, is expected to drive out its first all-electric super cars only in the second half of this decade.

But what all of this does mean is that while purists and fans of supercars as these have always been, may have reservations, there is no halting the emergence of electric supercars on the horizon. Buckle up and charge, we say.