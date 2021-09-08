Ferrari F1 boss backs hybridization over push towards going all electric

Nothing may seem impossible or beyond the realms of feasible when it comes to battery power propelling mobility options across the world. But when it comes to the fast lanes of Formula One racing, replacing the monstrous engines with electric motors may still appear to be a daunting task. And while there is a general agreement that F1 racing needs to be made sustainable, Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto believes more in hybridization than a dogged determination to go all electric.

Speaking to Motor1, Binotto admits F1 racing needs to become more sustainable but also explains why alternatives to full electric technology make better sense. "F1 has always been a platform of innovation, not only for performance, reliability and technology, but it can be innovation for sustainability," he was quoted as saying. "Full electric is not the only solution. We believe that there are other solutions like hybridization with fully sustainable fuels.

Scuderia Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto recognizes the challenge is to balance between making F1 sustainable and still have F1 cars that are mighty competitive.

Do note that Binotto does recognize full electric power as a solution but says it isn't the only one. “The challenge is to get the most performance out of a fully sustainable product. The difficulty will be to try to be the best, because it's a competitive environment and competition is all about relative advantages," he elaborated.

(Also read: F1 in no speedy rush to ditch conventional engines)

There is no denying here that F1 cars have become far more fuel efficient than they have ever been. With 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid power unit at the core, the race cars remain menacing as ever, if not more. But many continue to point that these still are gas guzzlers. Here is where the plan of having F1 cars race on sustainable fuels from 2025 assumes significance.

But what about electric power then? Well, F1 is in no rush to make the big switch just yet even if it has charted out plans to have a a net zero-carbon footprint by 2030. As such, Binotto joins the chorus among teams to usher in - and welcome - sustainable fuels.