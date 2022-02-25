HT Auto
Faraday Future unveils FF 91 EV ultra-luxury EV

Faraday Future unveils FF 91 EV ultra-luxury EV

Faraday Future has introduced its first production intended model of FF 91 luxury EV. The EV company will produce more of these FF 91 models in the coming months for final certification. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 09:34 AM
Faraday Future production-intent FF 91 EV has been manufactured at its Hanford, Calif plant. (Faraday Future)
Faraday Future, a California-based electric vehicle company, revealed its first production-intent FF 91 ultra-luxury EV. With this, the EV company inches closer to starting full-fledged production in the third quarter of this year. The company stated it will build more production-intent vehicles in the coming months for vehicle testing and validation, as well as final certification.

These production-intent vehicles will feature production-specification components, it added.

Future Faraday, last year, laid out four milestones for its flagship EV's standard operating procedure such as the installation of pilot equipment in its Hanford manufacturing factory's pre-production build area, securing a certificate of occupancy, beginning the construction for all remaining production areas in plant and building pre-production model for final engineering validation and certification. 

(Also read | Startup Future Faraday opens public viewing experience for its upcoming FF 91 EV)

Vice-president of manufacturing at FF Matt Tall said the FF 91 is expected to be the first ultra-luxury EV to reach the market that will offer a unique driver and passenger experience. “Building the first production-intent vehicle at the Hanford plant is an important step towards reaching the start of production in Q3. This iteration is the closest to the FF 91 production model we’ve seen to date," added Tall.

(Also read | Future Faraday signs Velodyne as exclusive lidar supplier for luxury EV)

To acknowledge the production achievements, the company has also launched a campaign called ieMedals. Through this, with each production-intent vehicle that the company manufactures in the coming months that will lead to the FF 91’s SOP, the EV brand will honour a different supplier of the FF 91 from around the globe with a unique ieMedal. The medals are electronic awards added to users’ FFID accounts on the FF Intelligent App. Users of the app can earn the supplier ieMedals for their individual accounts by completing specific tasks or fulfilling co-creation challenge requirements. 

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 08:57 AM IST
TAGS: FF 91 FF 91 EV Electric mobility EVs EV Electric vehicles Faraday Future
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

