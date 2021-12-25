This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
F-150 Lightning EV, hybrid version can now share range with other EVs
Ford shared that with the Pro Power Onboard 240-volt outlet available in the all-electric F-150 Lightning and the hybrid version can now charge other electric vehicles from Ford as well as from other manufacturers.
F-150 Lightning electric truck can also be used to power a house for three days.
Ford announced that owners of all-electric F-150 Lightning and its PowerBoost hybrid truck will be able to share range through vehicle-to-vehicle charging facility with electric vehicles not only manufactured by the company itself but also with EVs from other manufacturers.
With its Pro Power Onboard 240-volt outlet and high-capacity battery systems, these electric and hybrid trucks have the capability to convert themselves into high-energy power sources, said Ford.
Patrick Soderborg, Ford e-powertrain systems engineer shared that the EV's Pro Power Onboard facility will provide the user with multiple services. “Taking power on the road or having extra energy at home brings a lot of convenience and security, and using the F-150 Lightning or F-150 hybrid to top off a friend’s electric vehicle or help them during an outage is one of the many new benefits our customers gain from our Built Ford Tough electrified trucks," Soderborg added.
The company explained that when one connects an F-150 Lightning or F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid with an optional 9.6 or 7.2 kilowatt Pro Power Onboard through the Ford Mobile Power Cord charger, the EV can deliver Level-2 charging that estimates up to 32 km per charging hour on a Ford Mustang Mach-E with extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive. It will add about 20 km of charge per hour on the F-150 Lightning and around 16 km of charge per hour to the Ford E-Transit low-roof cargo van.
Ford has also informed that one can use the electric truck to power a house using Ford Intelligent Backup Power. In case of a power outage, if a normal-sized home does not have a generator, the electric pickup truck can be used to power the house for up to three days. “This really hit home during the Texas power crisis last February, which left millions in the cold. F-150 Hybrid helped many Texans keep warm and powered up during those difficult times thanks to Pro Power Onboard – and we’re trying to do even more with F-150 Lightning," Soderborg conveyed.