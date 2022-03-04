Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News F1 Terminates Contract With Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

F1 terminates contract with Russia over Ukraine invasion

The contract was valid till 2025 but F1 officials reportedly consulted team bosses before deciding to bring it to an end.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 10:06 AM
File photo of a F1 race at Sochi Autodrom in Russia. (Pool via REUTERS)

Formula One has terminated the contract with Russian Grand Prix following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last week which means that future races at the Sochi Autodrom have been put off indefinitely. While this year's Russian F1 was anyway put off, also because several drivers expressed reservations about racing here, the termination of the contract is a more definite step in the snub of Russia.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The announcement was made in a statement issued by F1. “Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix. Russia will not have a race in the future," the statement reads.

The contract between F1 and Russia for the Grand Prix here ran till 2025. This year's edition was scheduled to be held from September 25 but was cancelled. Racers, including four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, had expressed they are unwilling to go to Russia for the race.

Various reports suggest that the two decisions - to cancel this year's Russian GP and to end the contract - were taken last week after F1 officials consulted team bosses. And F1 isn't alone in boycotting Russia after the country invaded Ukraine and is continuing to push inwards despite widespread international condemnation.

While there have been varying economic sanctions imposed on Russia, its sportspersons and athletes have been banned from competing in several key global events.

There are also many automotive brands - among many multinationals - that have suspended business operations in or with Russia. The list includes Volvo, Harley-Davidson, Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, Daimler Trucks and others.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: F1 Formula 1 Russian GP Grand Prix Russian F1 Ukraine
Related Stories
Formula One: Russian Grand Prix cancelled in wake of Ukraine crisis
25 Feb 2022
Ukraine war: Volvo becomes first car manufacturer to suspend exports to Russia
01 Mar 2022
Ferrari doesn't see Ukraine crisis impacting its supply chain
04 Mar 2022
GM, Harley-Davidson suspend some business in Russia following Ukraine invasion
01 Mar 2022
How war in Ukraine is taking toll on Porsche, BMW production in Europe
03 Mar 2022
BMW suspends production in key factories as Ukraine crisis hits parts supplies
03 Mar 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict to worsen auto industry's chip woes: Know why
28 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS