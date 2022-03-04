HT Auto
Home Auto News F1 Terminates Contract With Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

F1 terminates contract with Russia over Ukraine invasion

The contract was valid till 2025 but F1 officials reportedly consulted team bosses before deciding to bring it to an end.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Mar 2022, 10:06 AM
File photo of a F1 race at Sochi Autodrom in Russia. (Pool via REUTERS)
File photo of a F1 race at Sochi Autodrom in Russia. (Pool via REUTERS)

Formula One has terminated the contract with Russian Grand Prix following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last week which means that future races at the Sochi Autodrom have been put off indefinitely. While this year's Russian F1 was anyway put off, also because several drivers expressed reservations about racing here, the termination of the contract is a more definite step in the snub of Russia.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The announcement was made in a statement issued by F1. “Formula 1 can confirm it has terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix. Russia will not have a race in the future," the statement reads.

The contract between F1 and Russia for the Grand Prix here ran till 2025. This year's edition was scheduled to be held from September 25 but was cancelled. Racers, including four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel, had expressed they are unwilling to go to Russia for the race.

Various reports suggest that the two decisions - to cancel this year's Russian GP and to end the contract - were taken last week after F1 officials consulted team bosses. And F1 isn't alone in boycotting Russia after the country invaded Ukraine and is continuing to push inwards despite widespread international condemnation.

While there have been varying economic sanctions imposed on Russia, its sportspersons and athletes have been banned from competing in several key global events.

There are also many automotive brands - among many multinationals - that have suspended business operations in or with Russia. The list includes Volvo, Harley-Davidson, Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, Daimler Trucks and others.

First Published Date: 04 Mar 2022, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: F1 Formula 1 Russian GP Grand Prix Russian F1 Ukraine
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Kia EV6 becomes 2022 European car of the year, beats Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more
Kia EV6 becomes 2022 European car of the year, beats Hyundai Ioniq 5 and more
BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant
BMW rolls out 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car from Chennai plant
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month
India's largest EV charging station launched in Gurugram within a month
Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together
Sony and Honda to join hands, develop electric vehicles together
New MG ZS EV to get i-Smart technology, will come with over 75 connected feature
New MG ZS EV to get i-Smart technology, will come with over 75 connected feature

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city