HT Auto
Home Auto News F1: Ferrari Targets One Two Finish In Hungary After Missing Podium In France

F1: Ferrari targets one-two finish in Hungary after missing podium in France

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had crashed out of the French Grand Prix last weekend, while his teammate Carlos Sainz could not recover from a 10-spot penalty.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2022, 16:41 PM
Ferrari had a forgettable French Grand Prix where it failed to grab a single podium finish. The result has pegged the Italian racing team back at its chance to challenge Red Bull Racing in the ongoing Formula 1 season. (Pool via REUTERS)
Ferrari had a forgettable French Grand Prix where it failed to grab a single podium finish. The result has pegged the Italian racing team back at its chance to challenge Red Bull Racing in the ongoing Formula 1 season. (Pool via REUTERS)
Ferrari had a forgettable French Grand Prix where it failed to grab a single podium finish. The result has pegged the Italian racing team back at its chance to challenge Red Bull Racing in the ongoing Formula 1 season. (Pool via REUTERS)
Ferrari had a forgettable French Grand Prix where it failed to grab a single podium finish. The result has pegged the Italian racing team back at its chance to challenge Red Bull Racing in the ongoing Formula 1 season.

Italian Formula 1 racing team Ferrari is aiming to return to podium in Hungary this weekend after a disappointing race at the French Grand Prix last Sunday. The Italian team is aiming for the top two spots at the Hungarian Grand Prix to keep its hopes to win this year's Formula 1 championship alive. Ferrari currently trails Honda's Red Bull Racing, which is leading this season in both drivers and constructors championship. Despite a promising start to the season, Ferrari has faced several roadblocks on the way to recover its past glory in world's top motorsport.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc had crashed out of the French Grand Prix last weekend, while his teammate Carlos Sainz could not recover from a 10-spot penalty. This has left the French driver 63 points behind Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen. Ferrari is also trailing Red Bull Racing by 82 points in the Formula 1 constructors' standings.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Purosanguesuv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Purosanguesuv
 
₹3 - 3.35 Crore* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari Portofino (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Portofino
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.5 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Roma (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari Roma
3855 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.93 kmpl
₹3.76 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ferrari Portofino Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ferrari Portofino Facelift
3900 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹3.8 - 3.9 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Ferrari F8 Tributo (HT Auto photo)
Ferrari F8 Tributo
3902 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.75 kmpl
₹4.02 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Mattia Binotto, team boss at Ferrari, sounded optimistic to reduce the gap with Red Bull and emerge winner at the end of the season. He said, "We need to turn the page and look to Hungary and do a one-two there. There is plenty of reason why we need to smile. Our objective should not be winning but a one-two. There is no reason why not to win 10 races from now to the end."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read: Sebastian Vettel, four-time Formula 1 world champion, announces retirement after the end of the season)

One of the key problems for Ferrari has been an erratic performance from both its drivers. Despite winning seven pole positions, Leclerc failed to finish race on three occasions. Sainz too failed to finish race on four occasions in 12 races this season.

Ferrari's last victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix came way back in 2018 when Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen finished one-two for the Italian team.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2022, 16:41 PM IST
TAGS: Formula 1 Ferrari Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc French Grand Prix Hungarian Grand Prix Red Bull Racing
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
How cutting-edge features may snatch away your control of your own car
Google Maps has launched Google Street View in India after it was banned in 2011. (Photo: Screenshot of Delhi streets from Google Street View)
How to use Google Street View for navigation
Indonesia - which is home to the world's third-largest tropical forests but is also its biggest producer of palm oil - has steadily increased the portion in its biodiesel mandate derived from palm oil since 2018 to boost demand.
Can your car run on palm oil blended fuel? This country may have the answer
The off-road-worthy Lamborghini comes with additional lighting systems, body cladding and more accessories to take on a tough challenge.
In pics: This Lamborghini likes it rough, rages on challenging terrain
File photo used for representational purpose.
Delhi govt asks cab aggregators to share cost to train women as drivers

Trending this Week

2022 Honda Forza 150 
Honda Forza 150 India launch rumours surface
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
Ford EcoSport was the last model rolled out of Chennai plant. (Image: LinkedIn/Samuel Iyadurai)
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Mahindra Scorpio-N is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra Scorpio-N introductory prices for automatic and 4WD variants revealed

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

MG Motor India confirms upcoming EV, to be priced from around ₹12 lakh onwards
MG Motor India confirms upcoming EV, to be priced from around 12 lakh onwards
Ford unveils 2023 F-150 Lightning pick-up truck purpose-built for police
Ford unveils 2023 F-150 Lightning pick-up truck purpose-built for police
TVS Motor posts highest ever revenue with over 9 lakh units sold in Q1
TVS Motor posts highest ever revenue with over 9 lakh units sold in Q1
Ford Mustang's new-gen iteration confirmed for September 14 debut
Ford Mustang's new-gen iteration confirmed for September 14 debut
Sebastian Vettel retires from Formula 1: Read German driver's full statement
Sebastian Vettel retires from Formula 1: Read German driver's full statement

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city