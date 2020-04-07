Honda Car India (HCIL) has said that it has taken several steps to ensure the safety, well being and convenience of its customers and dealers across the country amidst a national lockdown in place till April 14 to battle coronavirus outbreak. One of the most notable of these are car warranties being extended for in select cases.

Customers whose Honda cars have warranties expiring in the lockdown period can now avail free services till a month after the lockdown ends. "If any service schedule falls during the lockdown period, it will be honoured for 30 days after the lockdown is lifted without impacting their warranty," the company has informed. "Warranty/ Extended Warranty/ Anytime Warranty expiring during this period shall also be supported suitably."

Honda also claims that it has communicated car care tips to its customers through registered email addresses and is also actively using its website and social media outlets to underline the same. (Read more here)

Customers, however, are not the only priority for Honda. Concerns of its vast network of dealers and suppliers too have reportedly been addressed to the maximum extent possible. "In order to tide over the cash flow issues for dealers that has emerged due to the nationwide lockdown, HCIL has ensured that all pending payments of dealers were cleared with March," the company has stated, adding that advance payments have been released as well to help dealers with cash flow. "HCIL is also ensuring that payments of the company’s suppliers are being done on time. HCIL is continuously monitoring the situation with close communication with dealers to ensure that its dealer channel remains healthy."

Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India, has said that customer service and a health dealer network remain top priorities. "“In these trying times, it’s our responsibility to take specific measures to mitigate stress of our customers. Service and Warranty are two of the most important factors that concern customers and we are addressing all of them during the lockdown period," he said. "Our dealers are the company’s interface with the customers and it is important that they stay healthy and viable financially. We understand that due to the lockdown and no business activity, they will face cash flow concerns and measures are being taken to address these issues."

In addition, Honda's CSR wing - Honda India Foundation - has pledged ₹11 crore to central and state governments for relief and prevention efforts.