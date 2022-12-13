HT Auto
Home Auto News Every Fifth Car On Road In This European Country Is Now Electric

Every fifth car on road in this European country is now electric

With every fifth card on the roads of Norway now being electric, the country has reached a major milestone in terms of emission-free driving. The Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association (NEVA) estimates that it will take just under two years for battery-powered cars to reach 30% of total. The share rose to 20% from 1/10 in less than three years, as per its data.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2022, 11:05 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only (MINT_PRINT)
File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only (MINT_PRINT)
File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only (MINT_PRINT)
File photo of electric vehicles used for representational purpose only

It took almost 10 years for the country's electric car fleet to go from zero to 10 percent of the market - a level that was reached in March of 2020. It took less than three years for the share to then double to 20 percent, NEVA said.

Also Read : Auto lobby slams Swiss plan to curb electric cars in power crunch

The country's high uptake of electric vehicles is a result of a slew of incentives provided by the country's government including reduced taxes on new purchases, aimed at reaching a target that all new cars sold in 2025 are zero-emission vehicles. In 2020, the Nordic nation became the first country in the world to see electric cars overtake fossil models among new vehicles.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

In the capital of Norway, the share of electric cars is now at 33.2%, while it still remains at 4.7% in Finnmark county in northern Norway, as per NEVA.

It is ironical that Norway, which is Western Europe's biggest oil and gas producer, aims for all its new cars to be “zero emission" - in other words, electric and hydrogen - by 2025. Electric cars now represent about 80 per cent of Norway's new car registrations, as an increasing number of models become available.

However, with the growing popularity of these cars, and the loss of income for the state, Norwegian authorities have started to roll back some of the benefits.

First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 11:02 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
BMW_S_1000_RR_11
BMW S 1000 RR sportsbike launched in India
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
Tesla_Model_Y
Tesla officially enters this Asian country
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Longest running Toyota car ever? This 30-yr old Corolla has clocked 20 lakh kms
Longest running Toyota car ever? This 30-yr old Corolla has clocked 20 lakh kms
10 safest cars in India: Mahindra Scorpio-N shakes up list with 5-star rating
10 safest cars in India: Mahindra Scorpio-N shakes up list with 5-star rating
Every fifth car in this country is an EV
Every fifth car in this country is an EV
Every fifth car on road in this European country is now electric
Every fifth car on road in this European country is now electric
Are flex-fuel engines the answer to saving on petrol bill?
Are flex-fuel engines the answer to saving on petrol bill?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city