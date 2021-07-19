EV startup eBikeGo expands fleet to 2,100 electric scooters

Electric vehicle startup eBikeGo on Monday announced that it has increased its fleet of electric scooters from 300 to 2,100 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The fleet that was running up to the distance of 25,000 km per day, is now covering the distance of 1,20,000 km per day, witnessing an increase in demand for last-mile delivery.

During the time period under review, the company has also witnessed a growth in its revenue from ₹15 lakhs to ₹2.5 crore. The startup has also hired more than 70 new employees for leadership and managerial levels. "As per the current demand in online delivery, we have expanded our capacity in terms of fleet and manpower during this time," eBikeGo's Founder and CEO Irfan Khan said.

Khan also mentioned that his company is looking at further improving infrastructure, technology and existing facilities to facilitate convenient green mobility. The company is aiming to fulfill a target of 10,000 electric scooters in its fleet within the next fiscal year.

eBikeGo has a bigger goal of taking 2 per cent total market share of the Indian electric two-wheeler segment with 2 lakh e-scooters on the roads of about 100 cities. Currently, its e-scooters are operational in seven cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Pune, Indore and Bengaluru.

The EV startup had earlier this year started recycling EV batteries to reduce e-waste that poses a major problem in modern times. Under this strategy, the company recycles lithium-ion batteries of electric vehicles. It claims that more than 99% of lithium from used batteries can be extracted for recycling. This lithium can then be used to make new batteries while the used batteries can be used in solar plants or for other purposes. The company also claims to be able to recycle lead-acid batteries which currently have the lion’s share in the Indian EV market.