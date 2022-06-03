HT Auto
Home Auto News Elon Musk Says Tesla Likely To Ready Humanoid Robot Prototype Within Months

Elon Musk says Tesla likely to ready humanoid robot prototype within months

Elon Musk had introduced Optimus robot in 2021 and pointed to its capabilities to do regular chores.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 09:17 AM
Life-size robots, say many, are inevitable as the pace of AI development makes for a clear-cut case for these.
Life-size robots, say many, are inevitable as the pace of AI development makes for a clear-cut case for these.
Life-size robots, say many, are inevitable as the pace of AI development makes for a clear-cut case for these.
Life-size robots, say many, are inevitable as the pace of AI development makes for a clear-cut case for these.

Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, has said that Tesla is likely to have a prototype version of a humanoid robot called Optimus ready in the upcoming months. Musk had first highlighted the work being done on a humanoid robot during the Tesla AI Day back in August of 2021 and there is a possibility that further development could help Tesla have this human-size robot emerge as a bigger business than its electric vehicle (EV) division.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also read: Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order)

While Musk is learnt to have delayed the second Tesla AI Day which was scheduled for April 30, and without reason, he has pointed straight to the development in the work being done to develop the Optimus robot. Also often referred to as Tesla Bot, this robot has the potential to take over select physical chores that are otherwise performed by people.

During the Tesla AI Day in 2021, it had been revealed that the Optimus robot would stand around five feet eight inches tall and weight approximately 58 kilos. It would have a weight-carrying capacity of 20 kilos and its control would be through artificial intelligence that is also the backbone of Tesla EVs.

There have been concerns for long about humans taking over jobs meant for actual people and in current times of inflation and economic uncertainties across most parts of the world, this concern has been even more. But Musk had previously stated that the jobs assigned to Optimus would be choice-based. He had further highlighted that Tesla is in fact a robotics company of sorts because its cars have cutting-edge technology.

But is the world really ready to work alongside life-size robots that would always have the potential of working longer and potentially better because there won't be room for human errors and fatigue? This is more of a moral dilemma even if Optimus does emerge as a reality in some time from no

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 09:16 AM IST
TAGS: Optimus Tesla Tesla Optimus Elon Musk
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Skoda Slavia prices hiked by up to ₹60,000 within three months of launch
Skoda Slavia prices hiked by up to 60,000 within three months of launch
Are Americans buying fewer cars or are there no cars to buy? Recession woes hurt
Are Americans buying fewer cars or are there no cars to buy? Recession woes hurt
Kia sees India as future EV hub, but lack of incentives for buyers as roadblock
Kia sees India as future EV hub, but lack of incentives for buyers as roadblock
Elon Musk says Tesla likely to ready humanoid robot prototype within months
Elon Musk says Tesla likely to ready humanoid robot prototype within months
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city