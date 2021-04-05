Elon Musk’s ‘sick new car’ has a hidden reference to Tesla Model S

Can a man who builds a car that resembles an alien vehicle (read: Tesla Cybertruck), be possibly a fan of such retro-looking car? Well, not always. But if the name of the person is Elon Musk, one can always expect some quirky, out-of-the-box, even ‘sick’ moves that can take a lot by surprise.

In one such move, Elon Musk recently shared a picture of a sex-wheel convertible draped in bright gold colour with a lot of graffiti on it. He shared the picture on Twitter with the comments, “Me in my sick new car (left him the money)".

The post left a lot of Elon Musk followers perplexed about why he chose to buy a flashy car such as this. A few other even went on to express their disappointment over Musk wasting money on such a vehicle. But Musk, often known for his witty and quirky remarks on the social media platform, had a hidden message in the picture. It was as broad as daylight, but very few could figure it out.

The car shown in the picture is a screenshot from the video game Cyberpunk 2077.

So what is the connection?

Earlier this year, Elon Musk had revealed that Tesla Model S can play the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Musk has been quite a fan of the action-packed video game, developed and published by CD Projekt Red. He had announced that the video game, along with another one called The Witcher 3, can be played inside the refurbished Tesla Model S series cars, thanks to its 10-teraflop gaming computer. His decision to include video games inside a car drew criticism, calling the move impractical and unwise.

Musk has earlier praised the aesthetics of the video game openly on social media. But of late he seems disappointed with the way the game's developers have failed to address some key issues related to its software.

The developers of the game recently said that scheduled updates in the software will not happen within expected deadline. A lot of Cyberpunk 2077 gamers said they have returned the game out of frustration due to its poorly developed software and even sought refund.

This whole context brings back focus on the words with which Elon Musk shared the picture. One may now understand why he called such flashy looking car 'sick', and what he probably meant by saying 'left him the money'.

However, we do not know for sure if Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to feature inside Tesla Model S cars any more.