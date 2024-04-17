Electronic Stability Control or ESC: Everything you need to know about it

Modern vehicles come equipped with a wide range of active and passive safety features and one of them is the Electronic Stability Control, popularly known as ESC. Just like airbags, ABS and EBD, the Electronic Stability Control also comes standard in a majority of passenger vehicles available in the Indian market, even in some entry-level cars. You probably have heard about the ESC several times but have you thought deeper about it like what it is and how it works?

Here is a comprehensive guide for you about Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

What is ESC?

ESC is an automatic system in a car that has been designed and developed to help keep the vehicle on course when steering. It uses automatic computer-controlled braking of individual wheels in order to assist the driver in maintaining control of the vehicle in critical driving situations. ESC helps prevent a car from spinning out, which happens when a vehicle loses control by losing the road traction caused by slipping wheels.

The ESC is highly effective during hard turns or steep steering manoeuvres. While it doesn't explicitly prevent a car from flipping over, the technology helps keep the tyres on the road. This technology is also known as Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) etc.

How does ESC work?

ESC controls the engine throttle and each wheel's brake when it gets activated. This system is turned on when the vehicle's ignition is turned on. Like many other safety systems, it also operates in the background, monitoring steering wheel activity and speed sensors on each wheel. When the sensors detect a loss of control, the ESC engages automatically to adjust oversteer and understeer and applies or eases the brakes of each wheel to bring the vehicle back onto its intended path.

The ESC involves traction control systems, adjusts engine power to reduce speed, and applies brakes if the driver presses the accelerator too hard. These manipulations significantly reduce the risk of the vehicle's rollover and help keep the car on the road.

Advantages of ESC

Like various other technologies, ESC comes with its own set of advantages.

Some of the key advantages of the ESC are:

Counteracting vehicle skidding in slippery conditions

Providing corrective support in tricky driving conditions

Enhancing driving safety, comfort, and agility

Helping the driver maintain control of the car

