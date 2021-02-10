eBikeGo starts recycling EV batteries to reduce e-waste

Electric vehicle based last-mile delivery startup e-BikeGo recently announced it has started recycling EV batteries to reduce the e-waste that poses a major problem in modern times. Under this strategy, the EV startup is recycling lithium-ion batteries of electric vehicles. The firm also claims that it can recycle the lead-acid batteries as well which currently has the lion’s share in the Indian EV market as electric three-wheelers are used for last-mile mobility across India run on lead-acid batteries.

According to this strategy, the EV batteries can be taken out of the vehicle when their capacity reduces by around 25%. For example, if a vehicle uses a 1,000 wh battery and it ends up storing only 750 wh after a certain period of usage, the battery can be taken out of the vehicle for recycling.

In the case of lithium-ion batteries, more than 99% of lithium can be taken out for recycling. This lithium can be used to make new batteries. Also, the used batteries can be used in solar plants or for other purposes as well.

The startup claims that in the recycling process, it remains careful to not generate e-waste. Recycling is claimed to be done in Tier-I and Tier-II cities.

With such recycling strategies, the pricing of EV batteries can be brought down. The battery comprises around 50% of the total price of any electric vehicle. As India doesn’t produce the EV batteries and these are required to be imported, the final cost of the EVs become truly high, resulting in becoming a hindrance for EV adoption.

In the financial year, high-speed 27,260 units of electric two-wheelers were sold in India, as compared to 27,224 units retailed in FY19. eBikeGo claims to have purchased 1,400 electric scooters in FY20, which contributed to around 5% of total sales volume.

Commenting on the recycling drive, Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO of the startup said that this strategy will minimize the need for mining, which is often dangerous for the environment, increasing the ROI on batteries. “In this way, we will not only get the best return on investment in batteries but also benefit the society at large. It will minimize the need for mining, which is often dangerous for the environment," he stated.